Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Announce $1.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.84. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $195.31. 9,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,025. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $195.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

