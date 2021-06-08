Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 80,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of BMY traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.49. 283,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,712,210. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

