Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.32. 119,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,217,934. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $228.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

