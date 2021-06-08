-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oblong’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Oblong reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Oblong will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oblong.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. Oblong had a negative net margin of 70.39% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter.

OBLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bradley Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Oblong in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBLG. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,244,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,097,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oblong by 70.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OBLG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. 109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,505. Oblong has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.17.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

