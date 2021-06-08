Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 4,445 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises 1.5% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after buying an additional 1,199,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Datadog by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,950,000 after purchasing an additional 541,225 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Datadog by 5.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,542,000 after purchasing an additional 328,092 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $514,891.26. Following the sale, the executive now owns 327,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,885,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,216,441 shares of company stock worth $102,372,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.79. 33,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,663. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -656.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.29.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

