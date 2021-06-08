Ycg LLC Sells 312 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ycg LLC reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 3.7% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $33,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 1,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $296,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,564,417. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.17. The company has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

