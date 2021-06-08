GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) rose 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 205,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,557,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

GOTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of -1.19.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

