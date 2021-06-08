CarLotz Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 147,334 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,700% compared to the average volume of 8,185 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair began coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LOTZ traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. 558,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,751,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $784.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.16. CarLotz has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth approximately $707,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth approximately $10,227,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth approximately $7,130,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

