Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading Down 4.1%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $19.19. Approximately 32,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,923,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARVL shares. Barclays started coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Arrival in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Arrival alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.