6,831 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by First National Bank

First National Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 142.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 205,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 120,837 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 326,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 54,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 575,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,598,275. The stock has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

