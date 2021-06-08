Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal stock opened at $260.60 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $306.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,138,219 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

