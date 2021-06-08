GP Brinson Investments LLC Invests $9.73 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 186,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 8.0% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 101,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,469,009. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

