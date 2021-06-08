Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.39. 91,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,743,483. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $452.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.46.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

