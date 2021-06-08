Nexo Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00006195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $24.95 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00071165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00026341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.90 or 0.00985021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.28 or 0.09527895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Nexo Profile

NEXO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

