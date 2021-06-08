BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 177.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $212.72. 9,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,702. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

