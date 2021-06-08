InsaneCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 54% lower against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $122,338.32 and approximately $8.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,474,991 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

