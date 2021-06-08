Chonk Price Down 2% Over Last Week (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for approximately $66.75 or 0.00208335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $56,597.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00071113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00026282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $315.91 or 0.00986013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.01 or 0.09491437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050851 BTC.

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

