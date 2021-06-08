PRIA Reaches Market Capitalization of $417,862.83 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.02 or 0.00018805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIA has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $417,862.83 and $19.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00071113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00026282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.91 or 0.00986013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.01 or 0.09491437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050851 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

