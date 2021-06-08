Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Graham (NYSE:GHM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.37 million.

Shares of GHM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. 87 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,741. Graham has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $145.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Graham will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

