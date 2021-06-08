$837.89 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to announce sales of $837.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $859.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $825.00 million. Pentair reported sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.87.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after acquiring an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

