Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Trading Down 5.5%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) was down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 307,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,684,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

ASXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $771.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. Analysts expect that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at $8,776,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at $3,341,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at $2,513,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at $1,658,000. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.