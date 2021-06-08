Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $163.77

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.77 and last traded at $163.35, with a volume of 2659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.62.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,463,000 after acquiring an additional 752,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,725,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 45.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,776,000 after buying an additional 339,146 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,415,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Assurant by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,690 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

