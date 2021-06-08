Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $20.30

Shares of Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.30, but opened at $19.84. Pharvaris B.V. shares last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on PHVS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharvaris B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $631.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.32.

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.36). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pharvaris B.V. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

