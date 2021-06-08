AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.90

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.90 and last traded at C$24.79, with a volume of 306853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.43.

The company has a market cap of C$6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.7685651 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

