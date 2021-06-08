Adams Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Vivint Smart Home comprises about 0.5% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,916. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VVNT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

