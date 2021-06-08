Adams Wealth Management Has $13.42 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,356 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.2% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,807 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,068 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,198,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.43. 3,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,768. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $105.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.43.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.