Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Simmons lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of PSMMY traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.65. 3,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,348. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.91.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

