Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

XOM stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $258.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

