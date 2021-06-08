Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Biogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Biogen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $395.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.24.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

