Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,084 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $81,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Biogen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Biogen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $395.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.03. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.50.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

