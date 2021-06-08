FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.320-12.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.07.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.19. 3,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,730. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.74.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

