Insider Selling: Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,704.50.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$78,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$77,541.42.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$139,603.10.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total transaction of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,276.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$247,500.00.

TSE DML traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.41. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$2.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.70 price objective on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

