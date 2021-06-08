BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 134.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,154,000 after acquiring an additional 151,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.06. The company had a trading volume of 54,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,866. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.44 and a 1-year high of $263.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.