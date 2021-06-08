Full Sail Capital LLC Purchases 289 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 99,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,260 shares of company stock worth $22,060,744. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.86. 95,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.