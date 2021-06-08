BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,986. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

