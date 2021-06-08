Group One Trading L.P. Purchases Shares of 3,438 Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $1,686,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $3,734,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $6,906,000.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

PAX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,907. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $909.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

PAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.