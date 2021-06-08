Group One Trading L.P. Raises Stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 304.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kraton by 204.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Kraton stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.21. 2,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

