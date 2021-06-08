Group One Trading L.P. Takes Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 94.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRTG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,326. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $239.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

