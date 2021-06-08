Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,774,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 53,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

Stryker stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.67. 31,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,455. The company has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.14. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.