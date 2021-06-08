Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,395,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,288 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $63,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

