First National Bank Invests $294,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,305. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.51. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

