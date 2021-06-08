Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 55.4% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $2.95 billion and approximately $507.22 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001731 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00045102 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00262359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00040443 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012187 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

