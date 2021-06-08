Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 528 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 131,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

