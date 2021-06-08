Comparing Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) & ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 10.97% 12.04% 7.08% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,286.45% -8.70% -35.86%

Volatility & Risk

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Ascent Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.54 $84.72 million N/A N/A Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 6,081.71 $1.62 million N/A N/A

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company markets and sells its products through distributors, value added resellers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

