First National Bank Acquires Shares of 69,505 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First National Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. General Electric comprises approximately 0.9% of First National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 733,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,627,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

