Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Invests $901,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.35. 17,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,207. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion and a PE ratio of 32.90.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.