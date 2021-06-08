Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Grows Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after acquiring an additional 178,555 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,199,000 after acquiring an additional 246,253 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,979,000 after acquiring an additional 136,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,937. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.