CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $83 million-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.87 million.

Shares of CTK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,096. The company has a market capitalization of $110.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.02. CooTek has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 726.66% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CooTek will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CooTek (Cayman) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

