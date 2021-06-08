Bickling Financial Services Inc. Purchases 30,709 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,709 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises about 2.8% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.11. 139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,794. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65.

