ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Reaches $0.0530

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $14.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00045064 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00260119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00040765 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

